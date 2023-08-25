Pregnant woman killed in shooting involving Blendon Township police at Kroger

Circumstances on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. It is not clear who fired their weapon or how many officers were involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed that a pregnant woman was killed in a shooting involving an officer outside of a Kroger near Blendon Township on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the grocery store located at 5991 Sunbury Rd.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokesperson Steve Irwin confirmed that one person was transported to a hospital in serious condition and later died.

Circumstances on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. It is not clear who fired their weapon or how many officers were involved.

Irwin said that no officers were injured in the incident.

The coroner's office said the woman was pregnant at the time she was shot. More information on the status of the fetus will be released at a later time.