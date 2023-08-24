Suspect shot, killed by Columbus police officer following traffic stop on city's south side

Police said the suspect had multiple arrest warrants for violating a protection order. No officers were injured during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man suspected of violating a protection order was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer on Wednesday after he reportedly pulled out a weapon while being chased by police following a traffic stop on the city's south side.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100 block of Rendezvous Lane, located just west of Lockbourne Road, to search for a man who had multiple arrest warrants for violating a protection order.

As police were arriving at the scene, officers spotted the suspect leaving the area in a vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the area. Columbus police said officers stopped following the vehicle.

A couple of minutes later, a Columbus police helicopter found the vehicle and began following it. Police said the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle at Parsons Avenue and Corr Road and continued driving.

The vehicle stopped in the 1400 block of Marion Drive North in southeast Columbus where the suspect got out of the vehicle and began leaving the area on foot. Officers found the suspect and chased after him.

While he was running, police said the suspect pulled out a firearm. One of the officers fired their firearm, striking the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased at 11:42 p.m. No officers were injured during the incident.

Detectives recovered a firearm from the scene.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officer involved in the shooting.