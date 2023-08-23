Man arrested in connection to shooting at Ohio State Fairgrounds that left 1 injured

Stephon Clerk, 27, was taken into custody by Columbus police on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that left one person injured at the Ohio State Fairgrounds last week has been arrested.

According to documents from Franklin County Municipal Court , 27-year-old Stephon Clerk is charged with felonious assault, aggravated assault and receiving stolen property in connection to a shooting just before noon in the 700 block of East 17th Avenue on the state fairgrounds property.

Court records say that a verbal and physical altercation began between Clerk and the victim. The victim stated that Clerk pulled out a firearm and the two struggled when the victim attempted to push Clerk’s hand away.

The victim then told police that Clerk fired the gun, striking him in the stomach area. According to court records, the victim gained control of the gun and ran to another part of the fairgrounds where he threw the gun in a trashcan and called 911.

Clerk reportedly ran away from the scene following the shooting.

Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene where the victim was able to provide the identity of the suspect as Clerk, according to court records.

The shooting victim was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The gun used in the shooting was found by investigators and later revealed to be a Smith & Wesson that was stolen in 2018, according to court records.