Police continue search for suspect in July north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for the man who they believe shot and killed a father of four outside a north Columbus bar last month.

Police have identified David Allen, saying he pulled the trigger that killed 23-year-old Nasier Reid outside Jack's Corner Pub, located on the corner of Tompkins and Summit streets.

“He was funny. He was a father. He loved his kids dearly,” said Nasier's mother DeShana Reid.

Nasier was a father of four young kids and worked as a music producer.

“It's parts of your everyday life that you are missing and that is what hurts the most,” Reid said.

Columbus police said Nasier got into a fight with Allen before the shooting.

The owner of Jack's Corner Pub said the incident was caught on surveillance video and shows Allen shoot Nasier several times before taking off.

His mother says she has some peace.

“I'm relieved. I'm glad I'm not one of those mothers that has to wait for months on out or years on out and it be a cold case,” she said.

She says she won't rest until Allen is in custody.

“This city isn't very big. In due time, you might as well just turn yourself in. Save yourself the trouble,” Reid said.

Nasier’s family has created a GoFundMe to assist with funeral costs. The link can be found here.

Police say Allen is considered armed and dangerous, and urge the public not to approach him.