Man, teen boy arrested after police recover stolen vehicle in Whitehall

Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old boy and a man were arrested Sunday afternoon after Whitehall police recovered a stolen vehicle that was reported from the city of Columbus.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, according to police. His condition is now described as stable.

Police said that the man was inside a gray Nissan car with 20-year-old Javen Stewart and the teen. He had got out of the car and the suspects drove away from the area.

Additionally, detectives learned from the Columbus Division of Police that the Nissan was reported stolen.

Police later found the stolen vehicle and arrested Stewart and the 17-year-old. Officers also recovered two guns.

Stewart and the teen were charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.