15-year-old girl killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old girl is dead following a shooting on the east side of Columbus Saturday.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the 1200 block of Atcheson Street around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a deceased woman.
When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Unique Davis suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is currently no suspect information.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.