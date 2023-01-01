Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club

The department says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the incident started as an argument between two people inside the club and lead to shots being fired.

Deputies say 28-year-old Charles Earl Westbrook died in this shooting.

One other person is in critical condition at a Columbus-area hospital.

Three other individuals do not have life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say that this was not an active shooter incident but an argument that escalated and bystanders were struck by bullets.

There is currently no information on a suspect.