1 killed in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m.
Officers discovered a male victim at the scene. He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 11:00 p.m.
There is no word on any suspect's arrest at this time.
