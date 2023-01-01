1 killed in southeast Columbus shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus late Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting happening in the 4000 block of Refugee Rd at the Commons at Waters Edge apartments around 10:29 p.m.



Officers discovered a male victim at the scene. He was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition where he was pronounced dead at 11:00 p.m.

There is no word on any suspect's arrest at this time.

Stick with 10TV News for the latest information on this story as it becomes available.