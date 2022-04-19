Woman charged with murder in connection to north Columbus homicide

The shooting happened on Feb. 3 around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 24-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s north side back in February.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Dashay Avery was arrested Tuesday at an area hotel and charged with murder for her participation in the death of 42-year-old Jonathan Reddy.

The shooting happened on Feb. 3 around 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Road.

According to police, 17-year-old Harrison Finklea met with Reddy at a hotel in the area. Finklea got into Reddy's vehicle and after a short interaction, he allegedly shot Reddy.

Police said Finklea then fled the scene with Avery, who was waiting nearby.

Upon arrival, officers found Reddy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at 12:56 a.m. Reddy’s death is the 10th homicide in the city this year.

Finklea turned himself in on Feb. 21. He is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.