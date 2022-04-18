Westerville father makes court appearance after being charged in 4-month-old daughter's death

Joseph Blair faced a judge Monday after being indicted for murder and endangering children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Westerville father accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter appeared in court Monday on new charges.

In a jail jumpsuit via video conference, 22-year-old Joseph Blair faced a judge after being indicted for murder and endangering children in the death of his daughter.

The incident reportedly happened on April 5. Blair reportedly told an officer he was carrying the child, tripped and hit her head against the corner of a couch.

The officer said Blair’s story changed multiple times, but he did admit to knowing the injury was serious. Blair told the officer that he waited approximately 40 minutes before taking her to the hospital.

According to court records, cell phone video, data and surveillance video from St. Ann’s show that the total time appears closer to two hours.

In the report, the officer stated they spoke with the staff at both hospitals and physicians said that the damage to Blair’s daughter does not match the story he gave about how she obtained her injuries.

A spokesperson for the City of Westerville confirmed that the girl passed away on April 10.

Before her death, Blair was charged with child endangerment and given a $2 million bond.

At his arraignment Monday, Blair pleaded not guilty to his new charge and no new bond amount was set by the judge.