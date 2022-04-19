Man sentenced to at least 11.5 years for 2021 homicide, assaulting police officer earlier this month

Sabab Islam could be in prison for up to 16.5 years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old Columbus man pleaded guilty for his connection to a homicide last year and assaulting a police officer earlier this month.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, Sabab Islam entered his pleas Monday for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery for the 2021 case and assaulting a peace officer for the incident on April 9.

On Jan. 24, 2021, Islam and another person held a man and woman at gunpoint outside of their hotel room at a Budget Inn on Westerville Road.

The prosecutor's office said they stole the man's cellphone and wallet, which contained the woman's debit card.

Later that day, 14-year-old Dayvion Jones was confronted by a group in a stolen Nissan SUV in the 5300 block of Hazelwood Road.

According to the prosecutor's office, someone in the SUV shot Jones. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, the vehicle sped from the scene and crashed shortly after. The occupants fled on foot.

Sixteen days later, Islam and Aboubacar Toure were arrested in Detroit for their connection to the homicide.

Toure has been indicted for the murder of Jones and is currently in custody awaiting trial. Alhaj Sankoh was indicted for aggravated murder for the same incident and is in custody.

Islam was initially charged with aggravated robbery and had posted bond back in September.

On April 9, Columbus police officer Justin Jones responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 670 at Grandview Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

Jones made contact with the driver, later identified as Islam. After speaking with Islam, Jones decided to have him sit in the cruiser for safety reasons, according to the prosecutor's office.

While walking back to the vehicle, Islam assaulted Jones by punching him in the face and attempting to gouge his right eye.

Jones was able to subdue Islam until backup arrived. Jones was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and Islam was taken into custody.

After entering his pleas, Islam was sentenced to 10 to 15 years for his connection to the 2021 incidents. He was also given an additional consecutive sentence of 18 months for assaulting Jones.