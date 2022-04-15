Police: Woman turns self in for fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Mansfield

Police said officers were called to the 700 block of King Street after 2:40 p.m. Friday after several 911 calls reported a shooting.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The woman accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy last week has turned herself in, the Mansfield Police Department said.

In an update Tuesday, police said 19-year-old Jayjahnae Feagin is now being held at the Richland County Jail.

Feagin is charged with murder for the death of 15-year-old Khaalil Petty, who police found shot at an apartment in the 700 block of King Street on Friday.

Police initially responded to the apartment after several 911 calls reported a shooting. In a release, police said Feagin shot Petty numerous times following an argument.

Petty was taken to a nearby hospital where police said he later died.