Police: Woman turns self in for fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The woman accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy last week has turned herself in, the Mansfield Police Department said.
In an update Tuesday, police said 19-year-old Jayjahnae Feagin is now being held at the Richland County Jail.
Feagin is charged with murder for the death of 15-year-old Khaalil Petty, who police found shot at an apartment in the 700 block of King Street on Friday.
Police initially responded to the apartment after several 911 calls reported a shooting. In a release, police said Feagin shot Petty numerous times following an argument.
Petty was taken to a nearby hospital where police said he later died.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.