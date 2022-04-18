Man facing 9 charges in incident that caused panic at Columbus Zoo

Joseph Solinger, 36, was arrested Friday after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said he refused follow an officer's direction.

Example video title will go here for this video

POWELL, Ohio — A man who was arrested at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week after refusing to follow an officer's direction is facing nine charges, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

According to the zoo's spokesperson, there was a traffic crash Friday afternoon on state Route 750 in front of the zoo. The Shawnee Hills Police Department responded to the scene to handle the incident and direct traffic.

The spokesperson said the man, identified as 36-year-old Joseph Solinger, did not follow an officer's direction and quickly drove into the zoo's parking lot and the officer followed.

Solinger allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran, which led to a pursuit involving the officer with additional assistance.

When Solinger did stop, an officer drew their weapon and another officer deployed their stun gun on him. According to the sheriff’s office, it was a deputy who used their stun gun.

With the incident happening outside of the zoo, a rumor spread among visitors that there was an active shooter. As a result, some people ran and hid.

The spokesperson for the zoo and the sheriff's office said there was never an active shooter threat.