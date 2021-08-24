Community leaders concerned for youth amidst violence in Columbus

Doug Wolf, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club, said the health of the community can be determined by how we treat our young people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community leaders are concerned about the youth in Columbus amidst violent crime happening in the area.

“Our kids are our greatest community asset. When we have great assets, we have to protect and invest in those assets. I'm convinced the health of our community can be determined by how well we treat our young people,” said Doug Wolf, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.



Wolf said the record-setting violence has him concerned about the impact it has on the city's youth.

“It's tragic and devastating for the families that have been impacted, but also for our community and I worry about not only the immediate outcomes, but what are the long-term implications of our community in terms of, the physical and emotional well-being of our young people,” he said.

There have been 139 homicides in the city of Columbus this year, compared to 91 at this time last year when the high was set. So far Columbus police have solved about 51% of the homicides this year.

“It's not just about preventing violence in our young people, it's about taking care of them where they are,” Wolf explained.



There have been four homicides just since Monday afternoon.

Wolf argues even if kids aren't directly involved in the violence, they are impacted.

“We shouldn't discount the effects of violence are also indirect. Our young people living in a community where violence is happening has effects on their social and emotional well-being,” he said.

He's hoping relationship building with organizations like his working with other outlets, and with school back in-person, it will make an impact on the levels of violence.