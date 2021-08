The names of the two people have not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a north Columbus apartment Monday afternoon.

The bodies were found around 12:30 p.m. inside an apartment in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road, according to police.

Police are calling the deaths suspicious, but they have not been ruled as homicides.

The names of the two people have not been released.