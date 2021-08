Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in an alley on the near east side of Columbus Tuesday afternoon and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said officers were called to the alley, off of Miami Avenue just south of East Spring Street, just before 1 p.m. for a report of a man who was lying in the alley.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.