Man found dead in parking lot of southeast Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man's body was found in a southeast Columbus apartment complex parking lot Tuesday morning.
Columbus police were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the parking lot of Lakeside Street and Shore Boulevard at the Hartford on the Lake Apartment Complex.
According to detectives at the scene, a resident was taking out his trash when he found the body.
Authorities said the victim, who was shot at least once, was pronounced dead at 2:38 a.m. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
This story will be updated as more information comes available.