1 dead, 1 injured in boating accident at Alum Creek State Park

DELAWARE, Ohio — One person is dead and another was hurt after a boating accident at Alum Creek State Park Saturday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Just before 6 a.m., four people were duck hunting on the west side of Alum Creek when their boat started taking on water.

Two people were taken to local hospitals. ONDR said one person later died and the extent of the second person's injuries is unknown at this time.

The other two people are accounted for and were not hurt, according to ODNR.

The boat involved in the incident has also been recovered.