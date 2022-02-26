34-year-old man found fatally shot in northeast Columbus backyard

Police found Floyd Bacon shot in the 1900 block of Oakland Park Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in northeast Columbus.

Columbus police said officers were called about 11:15 a.m. to the 1900 block of Oakland Park Avenue, just east of Cleveland Avenue, for a report of a person dead in a backyard.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Floyd Bacon shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.