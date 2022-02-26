DeWine stops purchase, sale of Russian Standard Vodka in Ohio

The 487 liquor agencies across the state were directed to pull “Green Mark Vodka” and “Russian Standard Vodka” from their shelves immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday ordered the state’s Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by the Russian company Russian Standard Vodka.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has also directed that the 487 liquor agencies across the state pull “Green Mark Vodka” and “Russian Standard Vodka” from their shelves immediately.

According to DeWine, Russian Standard Vodka is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in the state.

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control estimates that there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by the company currently for sale in the state.

Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 26, 2022

The governor’s announcement comes in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine territory.

In addition, Gov. DeWine has declared Feb. 27 a statewide Day of Prayer for the people of Ukraine.

The Day of Prayer will take place around 9:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church on Sunday in Parma up in northeast Ohio.

The governor said the Ukraine flag will also fly at the Ohio Statehouse and his home in Bexley to show support for those under attack and for the state’s Ukrainian population.