Man charged in deadly east Columbus shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old man wanted in connection to a fatal east Columbus shooting has turned himself in, Columbus police said Wednesday.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Randy Cooper on Monday. Cooper is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Dalin Green, who police say was shot while driving in east Columbus.

Officers were called to the reported shooting just before 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 25 near an apartment complex in the area of Tarragon Way and Sweet Basil Drive.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that had crashed. The victim, who police later identified as Green, was found shot inside.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:52 p.m., according to police.

A woman was also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but police said she was not hurt.

Officers on scene told 10TV Green was driving when he was shot on Tarragon Way, then crashed into another vehicle at the apartment complex.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said a gun was recovered at the scene.

In an update Wednesday, police said Cooper turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest.