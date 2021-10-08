Teen accused of threatening to shoot students at Fairfield Career Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old in Fairfield County has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot students at the Fairfield Career Center.
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the center on Thursday on a report of threats of violence being made by a student.
The sheriff's office said the threats involved shooting other students on Friday.
Following a brief investigation, the suspect was identified and taken into custody at his residence in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, who assisted in this case, said the teen has been charged with aggravated menacing.
Sheriff Alex Lape said there is no known credible threat of violence that is directed at the center. He adds that all citizens should treat every threat of violence as though it is credible.