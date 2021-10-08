Teen accused of threatening to shoot students at Fairfield Career Center

The sheriff's office said the teen is accused of threatening to shoot other students.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old in Fairfield County has been charged for allegedly threatening to shoot students at the Fairfield Career Center.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the center on Thursday on a report of threats of violence being made by a student.

The sheriff's office said the threats involved shooting other students on Friday.

Following a brief investigation, the suspect was identified and taken into custody at his residence in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, who assisted in this case, said the teen has been charged with aggravated menacing.