German Village residents shaken up over Wednesday night’s homicide

Columbus police have identified the man who died as 32-year-old Marcus George.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead and another is injured after Columbus police say shots rang out Wednesday night in German Village.

Police say the man who died as a result of a shooting that took place at the intersection of Lazelle Street and Willow Street was 32-year-old Marcus George.

“It’s very unsettling,” Cecily Ferris said. “It’s awful. I feel really bad for the two families involved, as well, and the victims.”

Ferris lives about a block away. She’s called German Village home for the last 15 years. Lately, she says things have changed citing an uptick in crime.

“Yeah, it’s definitely different,” she said. “You’re always going to have violence here but lately it’s just been heightened to a level that I don’t carry a purse when I go out to eat, I carry a taser now most times [and] any time after dark.”

Columbus Police say when they arrived on scene after 11:30 p.m. they found two men shot. Both were taken to Grant Medical Center and that’s where George passed away. Police say the other man, a 36-year-old CCW permit holder, told police George approached him and shot him in the leg and that’s why he fired shots back.

“It’s terrible,” Ferris said. “My best friend literally lives less than 500 feet from where we’re standing, where this happened.”

Police say they recovered two handguns at the scene and the investigation is ongoing. So far, no charges have been filed.

A man at the scene, Thursday, who identified himself as George’s brother, did not want to talk on camera, but said he believes there’s more to this story than what’s out there. 10TV News has taken his allegations to Columbus police and are awaiting a response.