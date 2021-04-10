Police searching for suspect in shooting that injured man near Columbus hotel

Police said the shooting happened around the Hilton Garden Inn hotel on Olentangy River Road just after 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified in a shooting near a Columbus hotel on Monday that injured one man.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. His condition was upgraded once he was taken into surgery.

In an updated release sent Friday, Columbus police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Anthony Oliver. Oliver is charged with felonious assault and warrants have been filed for his arrest.

Police could not confirm the shooting took place at the hotel. Police said a trail of blood led to a Bob Evans parking lot near the hotel where a shell casing was also found.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.