Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62 Saturday.

Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten).

Iowa trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run. The Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5) pulled within six points with 2:40 remaining, but the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points to seal the win.

Murray scored 20 points in the first half. He didn’t make his first basket of the second half until there was 7:07 remaining.

Malaki Branham led Ohio State with 22 points and E.J. Liddell added 15. The Buckeyes were just 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Kris Murray added 11 points and Jordan Bohannon recorded 10 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes forced 14 turnovers while making just eight.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and capitalized with 18 second-chance points. Iowa outrebounded Ohio State 40-31 to help it bounce back from a loss to Michigan on Thursday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost their first game at home this season. They became the final team in the Big Ten to lose on their home floor after getting off to their best start at home since the 2014-15 season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.