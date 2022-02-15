x
Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota

Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.
Credit: AP
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, tries to drive between Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin, left, and Eylijah Stephens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota.

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime. Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers.

Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11. 

Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

