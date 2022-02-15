Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota

Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota.

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime. Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers.

Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11.