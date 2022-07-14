Former Flames star Johnny Gaudreau signing with Blue Jackets

The left-winger signed a seven-year, $68.75 million contract through the 2028-29 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed former Calgary Flames star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a multi-year deal.

“Johnny Gaudreau is a superstar in the National Hockey League, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to the Columbus Blue Jackets family,” said General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is an elite player with great character that makes the players around him better. We are thrilled to add a player of his caliber to our group. This is an exciting day for our franchise, our fans and the city of Columbus.”

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets are still in the midst of trying to retain restricted free agent Patrik Laine, but "other moves are now necessary."

#CBJ say signing of Johnny Gaudreau does not preclude them from signing Patrik Laine, who is currently an RFA. They can keep them both, but other moves are now necessary. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 13, 2022

The 28-year-old left winger scored 40 goals during the 2021-22 season, while also leading the team with 75 assists and 115 points.

Gaudreau was part of a high-flying triple threat in Calgary alongside Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary finished first in the Pacific Division but was later eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Gaudreau is also a six-time All-Star and was on the 2015 NHL All-Rooke Team.