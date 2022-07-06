Blue Jackets sign defenseman Adam Boqvist to 3-year extension

The 21-year-old defenseman scored 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 52 games with the club during the 2021-22 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Adam Boqvist to a three-year contract extension worth $7.8 million, according to General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

The 21-year-old defenseman scored 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 52 games with the club during the 2021-22 season. The goals and points are career highs for Boqvist.

Boqvist made his Columbus debut in the season opener versus the Arizona Coyotes. He scored his first goal against the Detroit Red Wings in November.

"Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline,” said Kekalainen. “Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league.”

The Sweden native was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade last year. Boqvist was selected in the first round by Chicago in 2018.