Defenseman Erik Gudbranson signs 4-year deal with Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson, 30, has scored 27 goals and 67 assists in 641 career games in the last 11 seasons with seven different clubs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed free agent defenseman Erik Gudbranson to a four-year contract worth $16 million through the 2025-26 season.

"Adding experience, size and toughness to our blueline was a priority for us this summer and Erik Gudbranson fits that bill perfectly,” said General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen. “He also has tremendous character and will be a great addition to our leadership group. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Erik, his wife, Sarah, and son, Bennett, to the Blue Jackets family.”

The defenseman set career highs in goals and assists during the 2021-22 season with the Calgary Flames.