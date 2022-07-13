Blue Jackets 1st round picks sign entry-level contracts

The club says the contracts signed by sixth overall pick David Jiricek and 12th overall pick Denton Mateychuk will be for three years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two defensemen selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2022 NHL draft have signed entry-level contracts.

The club says the contracts signed by sixth overall pick David Jiricek and 12th overall pick Denton Mateychuk will be for three years.

Jiricek, of the Czech Republic, scored five goals and registered six assists in 29 games with HC Plzen of the Czechia Hockey League in 2021-22.

Columbus expects the 18-year-old defenseman to continue his career with HC Plzen, but will move up in the ranks eventually.

Mateychuk, of Canada, was selected just six picks later.

The 18-year-old scored 13 goals and notched 51 assists in 65 games during the 2021-22 season with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League in Canada. He was also on the WHL (East) First All-Star team.