Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's Ryan Day is among 16 head coaches on the midseason list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the trophy is given to the coach of a team "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."

Day, who is 28-3 in his third full season leading the Buckeyes, was also named to the preseason list.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s current performance during the 2021 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

“Each of these coaches embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd stressed every day of his coaching career,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men, in addition to winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”

Of the 16 coaches, the Big Ten leads the way with five selections: Day, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, Penn State’s James Franklin, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker.

A list of finalists will be made at the end of the 2021 season and a winner will be announced during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

