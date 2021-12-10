Ohio State will host Penn State under the lights on Oct. 30; fans asked to 'Scarlet the Shoe'

The Buckeyes will debut an all-scarlet uniform in the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in their fourth night game of the season when the Penn State Nittany Lions come to town on Oct. 30. Kickoff time for the Big Ten East matchup at Ohio Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Buckeyes will debut an all-scarlet uniform in the game. The set includes a scarlet jersey, pants, socks, base layers, gloves and spikes with the traditional pattern on the shoulders and down the side of the legs.

In addition to the uniform, the university is asking fans to "Scarlet the Shoe" by layering up and wearing scarlet jerseys, overcoats, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweaters and/or blankets.

2021 Regular Season Schedule

Sept. 2 - Ohio State at Minnesota | W 45-31

Sept. 11 - Ohio State vs. Oregon | L 28-35

Sept. 18 - Ohio State vs. Tulsa | W 41-20

Sept. 25 - Ohio State vs. Akron | W 59-7

Oct. 2 - Ohio State at Rutgers | W 53-13

Oct. 9 - Ohio State vs. Maryland | W 66-17

Oct. 23 - Ohio State at Indiana - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 - Ohio State vs. Penn State - 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 - Ohio State at Nebraska - TBA

Nov. 13 - Ohio State vs. Purdue - TBA

Nov. 20 - Ohio State at Michigan - Noon

Buckeyes at the Break

Through six games, Ohio State is currently ranked fifth in the AP and Coaches poll with a 6-1 record and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes started the year with a rare mid-week conference game against Minnesota. C.J. Stroud got his first start as quarterback, leading Ohio State to a 45-31 win.

The lone loss for the Buckeyes came back the following week in the team's home opener against Oregon, 35-28.

Ohio State rebounded with non-conference wins over Tulsa and Akron before a pair of wins at Rutgers and in Columbus over Maryland. In those wins, the Buckeyes have been averaging 54.5 points a game.

In five games, Stroud has thrown for 1,699 yards and 18 touchdowns. His top targets have been Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who account for 13 of those passing touchdowns.

Olave has 30 catches for 494 yards and seven touchdowns while Wilson leads with 31 catches for 546 yards and six touchdowns.

Out of the backfield, freshman TreVeyon Henderson has been a breakout start rushing for 605 yards with nine touchdowns with seven receptions for 154 yards and two more scores.

On the defensive side, Ronnie Hickman leads the team with 50 tackles while Tyleik Williams and Haskell Garrett are the top sack guys with four and 3.5 respectively.