The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Bloomington Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be back in action this weekend to face the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Watch this week's press conference:

This is the 95th game in the all-time series and the Buckeyes hold a 76-12-5 advantage. Ohio State has won 25 consecutive matchups.

OHIO STATE VS INDIANA: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quick hitters

The Buckeyes are averaging 54.5 points in the last four games and are giving up just 14.2.

The Buckeyes have outscored – 152-40 –and outgained – 587.0 ypg-303.0 – the last three opponents by considerable margins.

Over the last three games – in wins over Akron, Rutgers and Maryland – Ohio State has given up just five touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since Week 2 against Oregon and are allowing just 79.0 yards per game on the ground over the last four games.

Ohio State possesses one of the top offenses in college football. The Buckeyes rank nationally No. 1 in total offense (562.7), No. 2 in scoring (48.5), No. 8 in passing (352.2) and No. 22 in rushing (211.0).

The Buckeyes defense, after allowing an average of 471.3 yards and 28.7 points through the first three games of the season, has lowered those averages considerable in the last three weeks to current cumulative averages of 387.3 yards and 20.5 points.

Notes to know

WE’RE GOING STREAKING

Ohio State has won 21 consecutive Big Ten Conference games. This is the longest streak in the Big Ten since Ohio State’s national-record 30-game conference winning streak from 2013-15.

Coach Ryan Day’s teams are 28-3 overall and 18-0 in Big Ten Conference play.

Ohio State’s record for “pick-6’s” in a season: 7 in 2016. The Buckeyes currently have four (in four consecutive games).

Ohio State’s record for consecutive games with 500-or-more yards of total offense: six in 2017 and 2020. It currently has five such games in a Row.

STROUD IMPRESSIVE

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is second nationally in passer rating at 191.1 and he is eighth in TD passes (18).

Stroud also leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (339.8), quarterback rating and TD passes.

He is the first quarterback in school history to have back-to-back five-touchdown games without throwing an interception.

FAST STARTS

In its first three games, Ohio State scored a total of just 10 first-quarter points. Its only touchdown was a 71-yard run from Miyan Williams vs. Minnesota.

Over the last three games, the Buckeyes have outscored Akron, Rutgers and Maryland 52-16 in the first quarter and have seven total touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have scored touchdowns on its opening possession in each of the last two games. They have yet to allow a TD to an opponent on their first drive (three punts, one turnover on downs and two field goals).

TD TREVEYON!

TreVeyon Henderson has scored at least one touchdown in all six games this season.

His 11 TDs so far (nine rushing, two receiving) leads the Big Ten.

The Ohio State record for touchdowns by a freshman is 18 by Maurice Clarett in 2002.

Scouting Indiana

LAST MEETING

Last year, both teams were ranked in the AP Top 10. Ohio State led at one point 35-7 and held on for a 42-35 win. Indiana rallied behind Michael Penix (491 passing yards and 5 TDs).

FAMILIAR FACES

Fifth-year Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson was IU’s head coach for six years, from 2011-16. He led his final two Hoosier teams to bowl games.

