10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's hard to believe we're into the second half of the 2021 season but here we are through the bye week.
The Buckeyes are heading back on the road for a showdown against Indiana in Bloomington in the team's fourth night game of the season.
Now that we're all rested, let's not waste any more time and here's this week's 10 Things To Know.
- C.J. Stroud is the first quarterback in school history to have back-to-back five-touchdown games without throwing an interception.
- The Buckeyes are currently on a five-game stretch of gaining 500 yards or more of total offense. The school record is six (2017 and 2020).
- Ohio State has scored on 21-of-22 trips into the red zone this year with 17 touchdowns. That 95.45% has them ranked 11th in the nation.
- The Buckeyes’ defense is second nationally in passes defended (43; 34 PBUs and 9 INTs).
- This is the 95th game in the all-time series between Ohio State and Indiana. The Buckeyes hold a 76-12-5 advantage.
- Ohio State has won 25 consecutive in the series including a 42-35 win last year in Columbus.
- All four of Hoosiers’ losses this season have come to teams that are currently ranked in the AP top 15: Iowa, Penn State, Cincinnati and Michigan State.
- The Buckeyes have won 14 consecutive regular-season games with two weeks to prepare, including three wins on the road. The last loss: Oct. 8, 2005, at No. 16 Penn State, 17-10.
- Ohio State has 10 consecutive Big Ten road wins by double digits, a conference record. The last road win not by 10-plus points: at Maryland in 2018 (52-51).
- The Buckeyes are riding a nation’s-best 11-game winning streak in true road games dating back Oct. 20, 2018 at Purdue.