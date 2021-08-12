Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud speaks after being named a Heisman Trophy finalist

Ohio State quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 3,900 yards and 38 touchdowns this season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke Wednesday morning after being named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The freshman quarterback was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday, along with Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Stroud led the nation's top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records.

The winner of the 87th Heisman Trophy will be announced during a ceremony airing at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.