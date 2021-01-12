C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award

The winner will be announced after the bowls in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud added to his list of postseason awards and honors after being named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award.

Stroud, who ranks among the top seven nationally in eight statistical categories, currently has the best school single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1).

His 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

The winner will be announced after the bowls in January.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting.

Earlier this week, Stroud became the first player in conference history to sweep the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards.

He’s also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

C.J. Stroud in the National Rankings

Passing efficiency – 3rd (182.2)

Passing yards – 7th (3,862)

Yards per game – 4th (351.1)

Touchdown passes – 5th (38)

Yards per attempt – 5th (9.78)

Completion percentage – 6th (70.9)

Points Responsible For – 7th (228)

Total Offense – 5th (348.4 yards/game)

2021 C.J. Stroud Notes