C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud added to his list of postseason awards and honors after being named one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award.
Stroud, who ranks among the top seven nationally in eight statistical categories, currently has the best school single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1).
His 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.
The winner will be announced after the bowls in January.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performances into consideration in its balloting.
Earlier this week, Stroud became the first player in conference history to sweep the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards.
He’s also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.
C.J. Stroud in the National Rankings
Passing efficiency – 3rd (182.2)
Passing yards – 7th (3,862)
Yards per game – 4th (351.1)
Touchdown passes – 5th (38)
Yards per attempt – 5th (9.78)
Completion percentage – 6th (70.9)
Points Responsible For – 7th (228)
Total Offense – 5th (348.4 yards/game)
2021 C.J. Stroud Notes
- Named the Big Ten Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Freshman of the Year
- The “Stroud Sweep” represents the first time a player has earned the Big Ten’s offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year awards in the same season
- Stroud has led arguably the best offense in the nation this season with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg)
- Has completed 280 of 395 passes for 3,862 yards with 38 TDs vs. just 5 INTs
- Currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1)
- His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third
- In eight games since missing the Akron game with an injury, has thrown for 2,899 yards with 30 touchdowns, just two interceptions and he’s completed 74 pct. of his passes (217 of 294)
- Named Walter Camp National Player of the Week Nov. 21 after spectacular first half against No. 7 Michigan State when he completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns.
- Finalist for the Davey O'Brien national quarterback of the year award
- Semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Maxwell Award
- A seven-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week
- Became the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five TD passes without an interception in back to back games (vs. Rutgers and Maryland)
- Topped those 10 TDs in consecutive games without an interception by throwing 11 TD passes without an interception vs. nationally ranked Purdue and Michigan State
- Has thrown five touchdown passes four times against Big Ten competition, an Ohio State record
- Completed 17 consecutive passes vs. Michigan State, a school record
- Entered the 2021 season without a collegiate pass attempt as he appeared in only three games as a true freshman in 2020: vs. Rutgers, vs. Michigan State and vs. Clemson in the CFP Semifinals
- Majoring in human development and family sciences