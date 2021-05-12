Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud among Heisman Trophy finalists

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

The other finalists announced Monday evening on ESPN include Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young,

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records.

Last week, Stroud was named the Big Ten Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, Quarterback of the Year and Freshman of the Year. It's the first time a player has received all three in the same season.

Alabama's Bryce Young is the favorite to win this year's Heisman, which would give Alabama back-to-back winners. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the award last season.

Season Stats for the four finalists:

Bryce Young: 4,322 yards, 43 TDs, 4 INTs

C.J. Stroud: 3,862 yards, 38 TDs, 5 INTs

Kenny Pickett: 4,319 yards, 42 TDs, 7 INTs

Aidan Hutchinson: 33 solo tackles, 14 sacks, 3 forced fumbles