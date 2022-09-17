Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium

The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a Horseshoe history lesson during halftime of the Ohio State-Toledo game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show.

The bands' song and formations went along with the narration of the Top 10 moments in Ohio Stadium's 100 years.

The performance was capped off by a quadruple 'Script Ohio.'

Watch the halftime show:

Ohio Stadium Top 10:

Script Ohio - 1936 Largest 'Shoe crowd - 2016 Hang on Sloopy - 1965 Snow Bowl - 1950 First Alumni Band show - 1966 Eddie George 314-yard game - 1995 Archie Griffin 239-yard game - 1972 Victory Bell first rung - 1955 Ohio Stadium opens - 1922

Formations during the halftime show:

"100" with the Block O representing the first 0

An Ohio Stadium victory bell

A 100th birthday cake for Ohio Stadium

A football player running with the ball

A football player in the Heisman pose

The Ohio Stadium's north rotunda

Music featured:

Buckeye Fanfare

Ohio Stadium Celebration

My Town

I Wanna Go Back

California Dreamin'

Beautiful Ohio

Hang on Sloopy

Eye of the Tiger

Le Regiment