Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show.
The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a Horseshoe history lesson.
The bands' song and formations went along with the narration of the Top 10 moments in Ohio Stadium's 100 years.
The performance was capped off by a quadruple 'Script Ohio.'
Watch the halftime show:
Ohio Stadium Top 10:
- Script Ohio - 1936
- Largest 'Shoe crowd - 2016
- Hang on Sloopy - 1965
- Snow Bowl - 1950
- First Alumni Band show - 1966
- Eddie George 314-yard game - 1995
- Archie Griffin 239-yard game - 1972
- Victory Bell first rung - 1955
- Ohio Stadium opens - 1922
Formations during the halftime show:
- "100" with the Block O representing the first 0
- An Ohio Stadium victory bell
- A 100th birthday cake for Ohio Stadium
- A football player running with the ball
- A football player in the Heisman pose
- The Ohio Stadium's north rotunda
Music featured:
- Buckeye Fanfare
- Ohio Stadium Celebration
- My Town
- I Wanna Go Back
- California Dreamin'
- Beautiful Ohio
- Hang on Sloopy
- Eye of the Tiger
- Le Regiment
