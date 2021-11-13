Ohio State Marching Band halftime show: The music of Top Gun

Get ready to have your breath taken away.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TBDBITL has the need, the need for speed!

Get ready to have your breath taken away as the Ohio State Marching Band takes us on the highway to the danger zone with this week's halftime featuring the music of Top Gun.

This week's halftime show celebrates the 35th anniversary of the film. The show would have coincided with the release of the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, which was set to open on Nov. 19 before it was pushed back to May 2022.

Music featured in this week's performance: