Ohio State Marching Band

Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band puts on jazzy performance

The Best Damn Band In The Land put on a trio of jazz performances inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band took it back to the 1920s and '30s during halftime of the Notre Dame game.

TBDBITL had an extra percussion on the field to truly immerse the fans in the Shoe with their "Buckeye Jazz Café" performance.

In addition to the normal 24 marching percussionists, the band included extra marching cymbal players along with four alternates playing toms, cymbals, conga drums and jam blocks mounted on racks at the front of the formation.

For the first time in the band's history, the ensemble will have to learn five new halftime shows in five consecutive weeks. In 2003, the Buckeyes played five home games in five weeks, but the band did not perform five straight shows that year.

Music from this week's halftime show:

  • Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)
  • On Fire
  • Channel One Suite

