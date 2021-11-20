Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band goes back to Broadway

The Best Damn Band In The Land performed some of Broadway's biggest hits inside Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band went back to Broadway during halftime of the Michigan State game.

Watch the halftime show:

It's TBDBITL's second time in recent years paying tribute to the theatre. The band's "Buckeyes on Broadway" halftime show in 2016 included music from "Hamilton," "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Monty Python's Spamalot."

This year's show goes back to more historical Broadway shows with songs from "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Hair" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."

Music from this week's halftime show: