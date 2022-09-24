Jaxon Smith-Njigba out vs. Wisconsin; 9 others unavailable

The Buckeyes will also be without starting cornerback Cam Brown who was injured last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 10 players that will be unavailable for Ohio State against Wisconsin Saturday night.

Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury during the first quarter against Notre Dame. He missed the Arkansas State game before returning against Toledo.

Cornerback Cam Brown, who has started the first three games of the season, won't be playing against the Badgers after suffering an injury against the Rockets.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell will miss his second straight game after playing the previous two weeks.

Linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries during the offseason.

