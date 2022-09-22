'The Madness': Ohio State football releases Wisconsin hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Madness is coming."
It's officially Fall today and this week's trailer ushers in the darkness.
With Ohio State bringing out their all-black uniforms once again, tight end Cade Stover delivers this week's chilling message ahead of facing Wisconsin.
"The stakes are rising and we can only rise to the light from the darkness. Some fear the dark. We were built by it. We embrace it. We embrace the fight. We embrace the challenge. We embrace the work done in the shadows."
The Buckeyes first Big Ten game against the Badgers kicks off at 7:30 p.m.
P.S. Wear black.