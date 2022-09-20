Ohio State to wear all-black uniforms against Wisconsin

This marks the fourth time the Buckeyes have worn all-black uniforms since they were introduced in 2015.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes will be back in black Saturday night.

Ohio State announced the team will be wearing their all black alternate uniforms for the Big Ten Conference opener against Wisconsin.

In July, Ohio State announced themes for their September home games which included a call for fans to wear black for the matchup against the Badgers.

This marks the fourth time the Buckeyes have worn all-black uniforms since they were introduced in 2015.

The uniforms debuted that season in the Buckeyes' win over Penn State. Ohio State also wore them in wins over Nebraska in 2018 and Michigan State in 2019.

This will be Ohio State’s 33rd game wearing an alternate or throwback uniform since 2009. The Buckeyes are 25-7 in games wearing alternates.

Ohio State is expected to wear its all-Scarlet uniforms against Iowa on Oct. 22. The all-Scarlet uniforms debuted last season in the team's win over Penn State.

blackout activated ✔️ pic.twitter.com/WIZuSEjUCr — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 20, 2022

