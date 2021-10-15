Ohio State asking fans to submit design ideas for Ohio Stadium's new turf

The new turf will be installed for the 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Department of Athletics is asking fans to submit their designs for the new artificial turf at Ohio Stadium.

Fans can submit their concepts online at this link. Downloadable templates are also included on the website.

Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Oct. 29. Some will be shared on social media from the official Ohio State accounts.

An internal department panel will review the submitted designs and ultimately create the new look of the field.

The new turf will be installed for the 2022 season which will feature eight home games for the first time since 2012.