Ohio State Football

Ohio State moves into No. 5 spot in AP Poll after bye week

Coming off the bye week, the Buckeyes will be on the road against Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday despite being on a bye week.

The Buckeyes last game happened on Oct. 9 as they defeated Maryland 66-17 at Ohio Stadium. 

C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins and won his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Penn State (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (11) and Purdue (25).

Coming off the bye week, Ohio State will be on the road for a night game against Indiana on Saturday.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 17, 2021)

Record    Pts    Prv

1. Georgia (63)    7-0    1575    1

2. Cincinnati    6-0    1483    3

3. Oklahoma    7-0    1434    4

4. Alabama    6-1    1393    5

5. Ohio State    5-1    1252    6

6. Michigan    6-0    1214    8

7. Penn State    5-1    1116    7

8. Oklahoma State    6-0    1082    12

9. Michigan State   7-0    1076    10

10. Oregon    5-1    1054    9

11. Iowa    6-1    1048    2

12. Mississippi    5-1    879    13

13. Notre Dame    5-1    763    14

14. Coastal Carolina    6-0    736    15

15. Kentucky    6-1    723    11

16. Wake Forest    6-0    629    16

17. Texas A&M    5-2    536    21

18. NC State    5-1    485    22

19. Auburn    5-2    397    -

20. Baylor    6-1    378    -

21. SMU    6-0    358    23

22. San Diego State    6-0    284    24

23. Pittsburgh    5-1    177    -

24. UTSA    7-0    104    -

25. Purdue    4-2    68    -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

