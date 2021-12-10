Ohio State moves into No. 5 spot in AP Poll after bye week

Coming off the bye week, the Buckeyes will be on the road against Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday despite being on a bye week.

The Buckeyes last game happened on Oct. 9 as they defeated Maryland 66-17 at Ohio Stadium.

C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins and won his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Penn State (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (11) and Purdue (25).

Coming off the bye week, Ohio State will be on the road for a night game against Indiana on Saturday.

AP Top 25 (Oct. 17, 2021)

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3

3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5

5. Ohio State 5-1 1252 6

6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8

7. Penn State 5-1 1116 7

8. Oklahoma State 6-0 1082 12

9. Michigan State 7-0 1076 10

10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9

11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2

12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13

13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15

15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11

16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16

17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21

18. NC State 5-1 485 22

19. Auburn 5-2 397 -

20. Baylor 6-1 378 -

21. SMU 6-0 358 23

22. San Diego State 6-0 284 24

23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -

24. UTSA 7-0 104 -

25. Purdue 4-2 68 -