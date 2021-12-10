Ohio State moves into No. 5 spot in AP Poll after bye week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up another spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday despite being on a bye week.
The Buckeyes last game happened on Oct. 9 as they defeated Maryland 66-17 at Ohio Stadium.
C.J. Stroud threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns against the Terrapins and won his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (6), Penn State (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (11) and Purdue (25).
Coming off the bye week, Ohio State will be on the road for a night game against Indiana on Saturday.
AP Top 25 (Oct. 17, 2021)
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3
3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4
4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5
5. Ohio State 5-1 1252 6
6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8
7. Penn State 5-1 1116 7
8. Oklahoma State 6-0 1082 12
9. Michigan State 7-0 1076 10
10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9
11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2
12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13
13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15
15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11
16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16
17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21
18. NC State 5-1 485 22
19. Auburn 5-2 397 -
20. Baylor 6-1 378 -
21. SMU 6-0 358 23
22. San Diego State 6-0 284 24
23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -
24. UTSA 7-0 104 -
25. Purdue 4-2 68 -
Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.