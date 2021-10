The Buckeyes kickoff against the Terrapins at noon Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "It's all going to come down to toughness."

Another simple message from head coach Ryan Day in this week's trailer for Ohio State's homecoming matchup against Maryland: Toughness.

"If we're tough, we'll win this game. Physically tough, mentally tough, emotionally tough. This is how you have to play this game."