WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Maryland Week

The Buckeyes welcome the Terrapins for this year's homecoming game on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is back home this weekend to host Maryland for the university's annual homecoming game.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 52-13 road win at Rutgers. Quarterback C.J. Stroud returned after taking one game off and threw for 330 yards and five touchdowns.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is holding his weekly press conference Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where he'll recap last week's game and discuss the team's upcoming matchup against the Terrapins.

OHIO STATE VS MARYLAND: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics

Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State • Saturday, Oct. 9 • When: noon • Where: Ohio Stadium • TV: FOX • Radio: 97.1 The Fan

Quick Hitters



The Buckeyes have won 20-consecutive Big Ten games

Ohio State brings in statistically one of the nation’s top offenses into Saturday’s contest vs. Maryland, while the Silver Bullet defense has been stout lately.

The Buckeyes are averaging 50.6 points in the last three games and are giving up just 13.6.

Over the last two games – in wins over Akron and Rutgers – Ohio State’s defense is surrendering 287.5 yards per game and has given up just three touchdowns.

The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since week two against Oregon and are surrendering just 86.6 yards per game on the ground over the last three games.

Notes to Know

Winning Big Under Day

Ohio State is 24-1 in regular season games under Ryan Day (excluding conference championship games).

Only one of those 21 wins was decided by a touchdown or less (a 42-35 victory versus Indiana in 2020).

The Buckeyes have averaged 49.4 points per game in their 24 regular seasons wins under Day.

Their average margin of victory is 33.4 points per game.

Big Play Buckeyes

Ohio State currently leads the nation in yards per play average at 8.57. Only one other team – Coastal Carolina (8.41) – is averaging better than eight yards per play.

The Buckeyes have 12 plays that have covered 40 yards or more and nine of 50 yards or more.

Since Ryan Day’s arrival in 2017, Ohio State has never finished lower than 11th in the nation in yards per play. Last year, it was seventh (7.29 yds/play).

Big Ten Freshman of the Week x5

If the Buckeyes are playing this season, it means they are also winning a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the conference’s Freshman of the Week following his 330-yard, five-TD performance at Rutgers.

Stroud is a three-time Big Ten Freshmen of the Week while TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle McCord has each won it once.

Kyle McCord earned the accolade after becoming just the fourth true freshman quarterback to start a game for the Buckeyes. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

TreVeyon Henderson picked up his first honor on the strength of his 270-yard effort against Tulsa.

Big Runs From TreVeyon

On the second offensive play from scrimmage last week at Rutgers, Henderson scored of a 44-yard touchdown – his fourth rush this season of 40 yards or more. That’s tied for the most of any running back in the country, along with Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina.

Henderson and Mitchell are also tied for the national lead in rushes of 30 or more yards (six).

Henderson’s 9.5 yards-per-carry average is fourth best nationally and third among players with 40 or more carries.

Wilson & Olave

Garrett Wilson has at least one catch is 26 consecutive games. That’s the 14th longest streak nationally.

He needs just one catch to reach 100 for his career.

In just 27 career games, Wilson has 99 receptions for 1,617 yards and 15 TDs.

Chris Olave is 10th at Ohio State with 134 receptions and needs two to pass Ted Ginn Jr. into ninth place.

Olave is ninth in receiving yards (2,149) and tied with Cris Carter for third with 27 touchdown receptions.

Terps Take

Series History

The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against Maryland; 3-0 at Ohio Stadium and 3-0 at Maryland Stadium.

Ohio State is averaging 58.3 points per game in its six meetings against Maryland while the Terrapins have been swinging right back offensively with 22.3 points per contest, including 51 in a double overtime affair in 2018.

More on Maryland

The Terrapins got off to a 4-0 start before suffering a loss last Friday night at home to No. 3 Iowa.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Big Ten in completion percentage, connecting on 72.2 percent of his passes for 1,497 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His two favorite targets have been Dontay Demus Jr., who has caught 28 passes for 507 yards, and Rakim Jarrett, who has 21 receptions for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

Tayon Fleet-Davis is Maryland’s top threat at running back. He’s averaging 7.0 yards per carry (47 attempts, 331 yards) and has scored four times.

Three Terrapins defensive backs have 20-plus tackles so far: Jordan Mosley (24), Nick Cross (22 and two interceptions) and Tarheeb Still (21 tackles and one sack).

Head coach Mike Locksley is in his third full season leading Maryland. He also served as the team’s interim head coach during the final six games of the 2015 season. Locksley has a 10-18 record in College Park and 12-44 mark overall in his seventh season as a head coach.



