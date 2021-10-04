Fans encouraged to arrive early for Ohio State’s homecoming game against Maryland

The game is set for a 12:05 p.m. kickoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics is encouraging fans coming to the homecoming game Saturday to arrive early and allow plenty of time for parking due to construction projects in and around campus.

In addition to homecoming, former football captains and a group of 2020 Olympians with Ohio State ties will be recognized during the game.

To help fans out, Ohio State has set up information online for parking, which you can view here.

Once parked, the university is reminding fans to load their mobile tickets to their device before arriving at the stadium.

Ohio State has also provided the following information for getting into the game.

Here’s How to Scan Your Phone at the Pedestal

There are two ways for fans to scan their tickets at a pedestal ticket scanner:

If you have a barcode on your mobile ticket, simply scan the dynamic barcode below the screen on the ticket pedestal.

If you don’t have a barcode and are using a mobile wallet “tap n go” ticket, tap the icon on the top of the pedestal scanner with the back of your phone.

Additional Helpful Measures