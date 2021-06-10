x
Ohio State Football

10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Maryland

The Buckeyes are back home to host the Terrapins this weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a homecoming Saturday this weekend as Ohio State is back home after a road win over Rutgers.

This year, the Buckeyes are hosting Maryland. No offense to Zombie kid, but this week, we're not a fan of turtles.

So for the members of Buckeye Nation that have been waiting a little more than two years for another homecoming, here's this week's 10 Things To Know.

  1. The Buckeyes are averaging 50.6 points in the last three games and are giving up just 13.6.
  2. Ohio State currently leads the nation in yards per play average at 8.57.
  3. Stroud also leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (323.3), quarterback rating (181.8) and TD passes (13).
  4. The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since week 2 against Oregon and are allowing just 86.6 yards per game on the ground over the last three games.
  5. The Ohio State defense has tied the 2016 Buckeye defense with three consecutive games with a “pick-6”, a school record.
  6. Ryan Day’s Ohio State teams have amassed 22 games of 500 yards or more in total offense in his 30 games as a head coach.
  7. The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against Maryland; 3-0 at Ohio Stadium and 3-0 in College Park.
  8. Ohio State is averaging 58.3 points per game in its six meetings against Maryland. The Terrapins have been averaging 22.3 points per contest.
  9. The Terrapins got off to a 4-0 start before suffering a 51-14 loss to Iowa.
  10. The game will be the 99th Homecoming game in school history. Ohio State is 73-19-5 in Homecoming games.

