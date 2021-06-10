10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a homecoming Saturday this weekend as Ohio State is back home after a road win over Rutgers.
This year, the Buckeyes are hosting Maryland. No offense to Zombie kid, but this week, we're not a fan of turtles.
So for the members of Buckeye Nation that have been waiting a little more than two years for another homecoming, here's this week's 10 Things To Know.
- The Buckeyes are averaging 50.6 points in the last three games and are giving up just 13.6.
- Ohio State currently leads the nation in yards per play average at 8.57.
- Stroud also leads the Big Ten in passing yards per game (323.3), quarterback rating (181.8) and TD passes (13).
- The Buckeyes have not allowed a rushing touchdown since week 2 against Oregon and are allowing just 86.6 yards per game on the ground over the last three games.
- The Ohio State defense has tied the 2016 Buckeye defense with three consecutive games with a “pick-6”, a school record.
- Ryan Day’s Ohio State teams have amassed 22 games of 500 yards or more in total offense in his 30 games as a head coach.
- The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against Maryland; 3-0 at Ohio Stadium and 3-0 in College Park.
- Ohio State is averaging 58.3 points per game in its six meetings against Maryland. The Terrapins have been averaging 22.3 points per contest.
- The Terrapins got off to a 4-0 start before suffering a 51-14 loss to Iowa.
- The game will be the 99th Homecoming game in school history. Ohio State is 73-19-5 in Homecoming games.